City Council urged to extend 30km speed limit to all city suburbs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is being urged to extend the proposed 30km speed limit to all city suburbs.

Galway Cycling Campaign has welcomed the proposed speed by-laws but argues that they do not go far enough.

The planned bye-laws were presented to city councillors this week and would see speed limits reduced to 30km per hour in the inner city – in areas such as Bohermore, the Claddagh and Newcastle.

Galway Cycling Campaign argues that the 30km limit should be extended to areas including Knocknacarra and Roscam however.

The group’s spokesperson Martina Callanan says children from all parts of the city deserve safe roads especially outside their schools.

