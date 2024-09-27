Galway Bay FM

27 September 2024

City Council urged to develop eBike rental scheme for Galway

The City Council is being urged to make efforts to develop an eBike rental scheme for Galway.

While there is a TFI Bike Share Scheme, there are calls for Galway to follow the example of several other local authorities, who have introduced an eBike scheme.

City Councillor John Connolly will seek support from fellow representatives next month to ask the NTA to help develop an eBike rental scheme for the city.

Citing a recent walking and cycling survey in Galway, the Fianna Fáil councillor feels en eBike scheme would be quite attractive to people:

