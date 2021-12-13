City council urged to consider pedestrian crossing for Rahoon Road as part of Millar’s Lane upgrade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a pedestrian crossing to be added to the Rahoon Road as part of the redevelopment of Miller’s Lane in Knocknacarra.

Galway City Council is planning a range of upgrade works to Millar’s Lane under a plan to connect areas on either side of the Western Distributor Road.

The works are set to further enhance parts of Rahoon for cycling and pedestrian use as well as build connections between neighbourhoods.

City Councillor Niall McNeilis says those living in estates along the Rahoon road would hugely benefit from a pedestrian crossing being introduced.