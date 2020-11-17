City council urged to consider drone technology in bid to tackle illegal dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to consider using drone technology to tackle illegal dumping.

City East Councillor Alan Cheevers says the Local Authority should invest in the technology as part of its plans to curb littering across the city.

He argues drones could be used to find major dumping blackspots and to identify bonfire stockpile locations during the Halloween period.

Councillor Cheevers has also called for repeat offenders to be named in the same manner as tax defaulters.

He says the Local Authority is spending thousands of euro per year to deal with illegal dumping and steps must be taken to find a new approach….