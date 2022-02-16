City Council urged to carry out safety review on “lethal” Letteragh Road on west side of city

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The City Council is being urged to immediately carry out a safety review of the Letteragh Road on the west side of the city.

Raising the matter at a meeting this week, Councillor Mike Cubbard said the road is “lethal” and nobody could possibly argue otherwise.

He’s asking that the local authority carry out a safety audit as a matter of urgency – and not wait until someone is killed before action is taken.

Councillor Cubbard argues something is very wrong when it’s not safe for many children in the area to walk 400 yards to the local park

He’s been speaking to FYI Galway about the situation.