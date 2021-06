print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to use Compulsory Purchase Orders more aggressively to take-over long-term vacant homes.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s time to act and penalise those individuals or bodies that are hoarding empty houses.

He claims Louth County Council has used CPO to take charge of over a hundred homes that were long term vacant.

Councillor Cheevers says there needs to be greater will at Galway City Council to follow suit.