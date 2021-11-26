City Council urged to appoint ‘Night-time Economy’ advisor following closure of iconic city nightclub

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to immediately hire a dedicated ‘Night-Time Economy’ advisor following the closure of an iconic city nightclub after more than 30 years in business.

Electric Galway – formerly known as Central Park – is to cease operations, alongside Halo nightclub and associated businesses.

Thousands of comments have been posted online in reaction to a statement from the company – in the main, lamenting the move as the end of an era.

Councillor Owen Hanely says the move is a huge shock to the night-time culture in the city.

However, he argues that even prior to Covid-19, the night-time sector has been seriously neglected.