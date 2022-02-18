City Council urged to address “embarrassing” condition of Salmon Weir Bridge

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway City Council is being urged to address the “embarrassing” condition of the Salmon Weir Bridge.

Councillor John Connolly told this week’s meeting of the local authority that the bridge was looking “quite tardy” and refurbishment works are badly needed.

However, Councillor Frank Fahy went one step further and said the bridge is an “embarrassment” in its current state.

He noted that considerable works were supposed to be carried out years ago on the structure.

Council staff were able to offer assurances that recent structural surveys show there is nothing substantially wrong with any of the bridges in the city.

Councillor Connolly says the Salmon Wier Bridge is a hugely iconic structure – and it must look the part.