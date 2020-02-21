City Council urged to act over loss of life on River Corrib

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to take immediate action in relation to loss of life on the River Corrib.

Councillor Clodagh Higgins says the local authority needs to sit down with relevant stakeholders to explore options to improve safety concerns along waterways in the city.

She argues despite the high number of suicides and accidental deaths on the River Corrib, there is a lack of effective measures in place to address the situation.

Fine Gael Councillor Higgins says strong leadership and joined-up thinking is needed as the issue isn’t going away.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12…