City Council told Mutton Island needs additional long term investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has been informed that Mutton Islands can cope with the city’s wastewater demands but investment in additional services is needed going forward.

Councillors was presented with a water services report at this week’s Local Authority meeting, which outlined the city’s need for additional water treatment facilities as Galway’s population continues to grow.

According to the report, the Mutton Island Wastewater Treatment Plant is designed to cater for a seasonal average daily load of 170,000 Population Equivalent, at peak demand, and last year the measured load for Mutton was roughly 150,000.

The Regional Spatial & Economic Strategy has projected the population growth in Galway to increase by 42,000 by 2041 – with the new estates in the Ardaun area accommodating 25% of this growth.

It’s predicted this increase will place an additional potential load to the Mutton Island plant of 46,000 population equivalent.

The report states that in the short to medium term, the treatment plant can cater for the city’s growth and demand but in the medium to long term, the capacity of the plant will be maximised and further options including the requirement for a new Galway Waste Water Treatment Plant must be explored.

Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers questioned why the Local Authority wasn’t preparing plans for a new plant on the east side of the city now before building commenced at Ardaun.

According to the report, the need for a new treatment plant for Galway will be considered as part of the Galway Drainage Area Study and presently Irish Water and Galway City Council are investigating short term solutions to free up capacity at Mutton Island.

Meanwhile, the City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath added that it was always envisioned that Ardaun Phase 1 would be connected to Mutton Island and said he was confident that sufficient water and wastewater capacity would be in place when the houses are built.