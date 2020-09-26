City Council to write to Public Expenditure Minister to ensure EU funding managed within region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council will write to the Public Expenditure Minister asking him to ensure that future EU funding is managed within the region.

A motion seeking to write to Minister Michael McGrath was proposed by Labour Party City Councillor Niall McNelis at this week’s City Council meeting, and was supported unanimously by all Councillors.

The motion calls for the management and delivery of European Regional Development funds to continue to be managed by the regions, in the regions.

It follow reports that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform is considering centralising EU Regional Funds in Dublin.

The EU has previously confirmed that regional disparities in Ireland are among the highest in Europe – and that the North-West will likely be disproportionately impact by the economic impacts of Brexit and Covid-19.

Councillor McNelis says there is European funding coming down the line and it’s crucial the west gets its fair share…

