City Council to waive outdoor charges for pubs, cafes and restaurants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has confirmed it is to waive outdoor charges for pubs, cafes and restaurants.

The local authority says it will wave fees for Tables and Chairs Licenses for the hospitality sector until the end of 2021.

Under normal circumstances, any pub or restaurant that has outdoor furniture on their premises must pay a charge, which varies according to the amount of furniture.

The City Council is also reminding businesses that free temporary licenses will be considered for any businesses whose primary use is for the selling of food or drink.

This short term license will also operate until the end of 2021.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the waiving of outdoor fees is a positive step, as businesses need all the support they can get.

