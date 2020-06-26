City Council to waive fees for Tables and Chairs Licenses for hospitality sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to temporarily waive fees for Tables and Chairs Licenses for the hospitality sector to help them operate under social distancing guidelines.

It follows calls from Galway Chamber for the local authority to overturn its rules for outdoor tables and chairs – which usually incur a fee per table and per application.

Under the Galway City Council Mobility Implementation Plan, fees will be waived for a six month period for businesses that already have tables and chairs in place under a Section 254 license.

This waiver covers the three months where businesses were unable to operate and a further three months until the end of September.

Meanwhile, businesses in the hospitality sector which do not hold a license for outdoor tables and chairs can apply for Covid-19 Temporary Licensing.

The temporary license for outdoor seating will incur no charge and will be valid until the end of September.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers who campaigned for the waiver says it’ll help local businesses resume operations.

