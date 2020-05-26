City council to test water quality at Ballyloughane beach throughout summer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to test the water quality at Ballyloughane beach every week throughout the summer months.

It comes as the EPA has published a report which has classified Ballyloughane Beach and Clifden Beach as poor for bathing water quality.

The city council test results throughout summer will be posted on a notice at the beach and also on beaches.ie

Senior Engineer with Galway City Council Carmel Kilcoyne says the water quality at the Renmore beach can suffer during periods of heavy rain due to a nearby storm drain which discharges beside the beach.

She told Galway Talks the local authority has taken steps to address the issue…