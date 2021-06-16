City Council to set up naming committee

print

Galway City Council has agreed to rename a new pitch in westside after a local soccer voluteer, although in future such decisions will be made by a naming committee which is to be set up shortly

Mayor Mike Cubbard brought forward a motion at this week’s Local Authority meeting to name the pitch after long serving Corrib Rangers volunteer Pat Minogue.

Mayor Cubbard told this week’s Council meeting that the proposal had been brought to him by members of the Corrib Rangers club to recognise Pat Minogue for his tireless work in the community.

Before the motion was carried Fianna Fáil Councillor Mike Crowe told Mayor Cubbard that he would be supporting the proposal on its merits but added that he would be putting forward a separate motion calling for all future namings to managing by a designated committee.

Councillor Crowe said it was not personal but he believes a coherent policy needs to be put in place for naming local amenities and buildings in the future.

Councillor Crowe’s motion was supported by his fellow Councillors, including Mayor Cubbard, and the City Manager Brendan McGrath said the Corporate Policy Group would create a draft document for the new naming committee in the coming months.

The new pitch grass pitch which will now be named “Pat Minogue Park” is being created under the phase two development at Corrib Park and is due to be completed next year.

Mayor Cubbard says it’s a great honour for Pat and one that is well deserved – you can hear more from the Mayor on this on FYI Galway from 5