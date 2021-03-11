City Council to seek fresh submissions on future of tourist office in Salthill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is to seek fresh submissions of interest on the future use of the tourist office in Salthill.

Previously, the local authority invited submissions, but only received seven proposals.

Councillor Niall McNelis says these were assessed by a high-level panel – including Fáilte Ireland – but none were deemed to be of sufficient quality.

He says while they will engage with those who made submissions and provide feedback, there will be a fresh call for submissions on the future of the office.

The tourist office is located behind Seapoint and has been idle for a number of years.

In recent years, Galway Atlantaquaria attempted to transform it into a penguinarium, but was unsuccessful following two planning appeals.

Labour councillor McNelis argues a new call must be conducted urgently as the office needs to be operational in some form, sooner rather than later...