City Council to seek approval to relocate to Crown Square in Mervue

Galway Bay fm – The first steps could be taken on Monday to get the ball rolling on a plan for Galway City Council to relocate to Crown Square in Mervue.

A proposal from the CEO will be brought to councillors on Monday seeking approval to raise a loan to accommodate the move.

It’s not yet known what would happen to City Hall if the plan is successful – one idea currently being floated is that the site could be used for housing.

Fianna Fail Councillor Peter Keane has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the proposed move