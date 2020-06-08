City council to reopen playgrounds on a phased basis later this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council plans to reopen all playgrounds on a phased basis later this week.

Outdoor play facilities in Galway are not open today as the city council reviews guidance on their reopening and carries out the necessary assessments.

Meanwhile in the County, Galway County Council are currently inspecting playgrounds and installing advisory signage.

According to the local authority, all 15 council operated playgrounds across the county will re-open this week.

Infectious disease specialist at the Royal College of Surgeons, Professor Sam McConkey says children will benefit hugely from playing with a small number of other kids.

