City Council to re-open Liosbaun recycling centre tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City Council are to reopen the Liosbaun recycling centre in the city tomorrow.

The Centre provides a facility for residents of Galway City to bring and dispose of unwanted household or electrical items free of charge.

Opening times at the civic amenity site will be extended initially to allow for additional users and social distancing procedures to be implemented.

The centre will now be open from 11am to 3,30pm Monday to Thursday, 1pm to 3pm on Fridays and 8.15am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.