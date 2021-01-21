City Council to publish all Part 8 planning applications online

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to publish all Part 8 planning applications online.

Fianna Fail City Councillor John Connolly proposed uploading the documents to the Local Authority’s online planning system, where they could be publicly viewed – at this week’s meeting.

The City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath advised Councillor Connolly that it would be more appropriate to upload the documents to the City Council’s general website as the planning section was not designed to host Part 8 documents.

Meanwhile, Director of Services for Planning Ruth McNally advised the meeting that a new portal is being set up where the files can also be uploaded.