City council to proceed with long-awaited installation of flood lights at Cappagh Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to proceed with long-awaited plans to install flood lighting at Cappagh Park.

This week councillors voted unanimously to progress plans to install lights at the astro-turf pitch in the west of the city.

It follows a long-running impasse between the local authority and Knocknacarra Football Club after the club was ordered to remove temporary lighting last November.

The Part 8 planning process kicked off in March and two submissions were received as part of the public consultation process which ran until June 17th.

According to the planning report presented to councillors, the project is expected to be completed by late Autumn, while the lights will be permitted to stay on until 10pm.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Peter Keane says it’s very welcome news for the local community after a long campaign – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…