City council to proceed with 17 million euro Cappagh Leisure Centre project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has voted to move forward with the proposed Cappagh Leisure Centre on the west side of the city.

The 17 million euro project would see a two storey extension of the existing sports facilities with the development of a 34 metre swimming pool and a state of the art gym.

In January, 8.3 million euro in funding was granted to the project under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

A feasibility study on the project was presented to councillors at this week’s city council meeting

Following the presentation, the majority of councillors voted to progress the project and gave the green light to raising a loan of 9 million euro to complete the funding

However, Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard was the lone councillor to vote against the plan, arguing that the project would see two public swimming pools on the west of the city while the east side lacked a similar public facility.

He also raised an issue over plans that would see the council give up the management rights of the development to a private company to run.

In doing this he argues, the council would be allowing a private company to operate a competitive facility close to the council run pool at Leisureland.

Mayor Cubbard says any new facilities need to serve local clubs and groups first