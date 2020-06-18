City Council to move forward with proposal for major Dyke Road housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to move forward with a proposal for a major mixed-use development at the Dyke Road.

A design team is expected to be appointed in early 2021 – with the proposal then going to public consultation.

The planned development will see a mix of up to 400 units – consisting of affordable homes, cost rental homes and retail and commercial units.

Meanwhile, the Black Box Theatre will also be relocated as part of the project – with the alternative site to be selected as part of the design process.

Details of the proposal were presented by the Land Development Agency to Council members at a meeting this week.

Fine Gael City Councillor Eddie Hoare says the project will address the serious need for affordable housing in the city if it goes ahead – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…