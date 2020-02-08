City council to meet on Monday to discuss additional funds for Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to meet on Monday to discuss a proposal to provide 2.5 million euro in extra funding for additional projects for Galway 2020.

In a report presented to councillors at a special meeting last month, the Chief Executive recommended that in order to facilitate the delivery of additional programme elements in the city and the development of legacy initiatives, 1.25 million euro would be provided in the two years following the European designation – 2021 and 2022.

However, the meeting was deferred following calls for further financial detail and the issue will now form part of the agenda at Monday’s meeting of the local authority.

Creative Director of Galway 2020, Helen Marriage says the county council has already approved additional funding and the organisation is now awaiting the city council’s decision: