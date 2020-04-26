City Council to make rail loop at Oranmore ‘top priority’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council will make rail service improvements a top priority when applying for funding under the Government’s Urban Regeneration Fund.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Cheevers, who believes infrastructural enhancements are necessary to ease traffic congestion in the city.

He says a proposed loop at Oranmore train station – and double tracking from Athenry to Galway – will facilitate a high frequency commuter rail service.

Councillor Cheevers believes this would be similar to the Dart service in Dublin and commuter rail services in Cork.

A motion to develop the extra loop at Oranmore was first proposed by Councillor Cheevers and passed by his council colleagues in September.