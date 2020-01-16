City Council to hold registration day ahead of general election

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council will be holding a registration day next week, to include anyone who is not registered to vote into the supplementary register.

Galway City Council staff and the Gardai will be holding the event at the City Council offices all day on Wednesday the 22nd of January – which is also the closing date for inclusion on the supplementy election Register.

Meanwhile those wishing to vote as a postal or special Voter will have to sign up by the end today.

Anyone who is unsure if they need to register can view the 2019-2020 registers of electors at Post Offices, Garda Stations and libraries in Galway city and online at checkregister.ie.

Persons living in Galway city with any queries can Galway City Council on 091 536400.