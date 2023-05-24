City council to draft design for pedestrian walkways along Coast Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Engineers at Galway City Council are to design pedestrian walkways that would run along both sides of the Coast Road towards Oranmore.

Councillor Alan Curran submitted a motion on the issue, calling for the road to be narrowed and the the hard shoulders to be transformed into segregated walkways.

He said the current layout of the road is not safe, and encourages excessive speed despite a 50km/h limit.

The motion was overwhelmingly supported by city councillors and engineers at city hall will now draft a design for the proposed walkways.

Councillor Curran says there’s an urgent need for the road to be made more pedestrian friendly – and no good reason against it.