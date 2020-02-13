City Council to decide the future of Galway Port Company in coming months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to make a decision on the future of the Galway Port Company in the coming months.

The council must decide whether to take a share holding in the company, or to disband it, and take the land in charge.

The Port Company manages upwards of 44 million euro worth of land at Galway’s docklands.

It was decided at this week’s city council meeting that a workshop will be held in the coming weeks, to help councillors decide the best course of action for the company.

The workshop will be run by industry experts, who can educate the councillors on the specifics of running this type of company.

A decision on the future of the Galway Port Company is expected in May.