City Council To Debate Trial Cycleway in Salthill

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: The introduction of a dedicated cycleway in Salthill on a six month trial basis will be up for debate at this afternoon’s meeting of Galway City Council.

The the 1km cycle track proposed by Galway Cycling Campaign would run from Kingston Road, along the prom, to Grattan Road.

Campaigners say a trial period would give the local authority an opportunity to gain feedback on establishing a permanent, sustainable cycleway.

The matter is on the agenda for today’s meeting of city councillors which takes place this afternoon.

Galway Cycling Campaign spokesperson Kevin Jennings says if it gets the go ahead today, the proposed cycleway would be a very valuable asset for the local community.