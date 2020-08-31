City Council to cut carbon emissions with major lighting upgrade

The upgrade of lighting across Galway City Council buildings will save money and cut carbon emissions.

That’s according to local Senator Seán Kyne who says the project will help Galway in its transition to a low carbon future.

The local authority has published tenders for a three-year agreement for the supply and installation of LED lighting in its buildings.

The initial tender competition seeks a contractor for the upgrade of lighting at City Hall which has over 1,100 lights.

Senator Kyne says it’s expected the project will be extended to the city council’s 20 other buildings across the city.

The Fine Gael Senator says it’s vital that the government and the public sector lead by example when it comes to tackling climate change.