City Council to cut back pedestrianisation of Raven’s Terrace

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City Council is to cut back the pedestrianisation of Raven’s Terrace following a meeting with local traders.

A meeting, which was requested by Mayor Colette Connolly and businesses in the area, took place with City officials to discuss the adverse effects that the road closure was having on trade over the last three weeks.

Concerns over anti social behaviour, urination in public and illegal drinking on the footpaths were also discussed and it was agreed signage would be erected reminding the public of the city’s byelaws

At the meeting traders told officals they were negatively impacted by the road closure in terms of deliveries due to the removal of the loading bays outside their premises.

Mayor Colette Connolly also says it was agreed that the Local Authority would write to the pub in the area to inform it of an amendment to its license, which would allow for the outdoor facilities to operate from 4pm only.