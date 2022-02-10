City Council to consider motion to revoke plans for Salthill cycleway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to consider a motion to revoke plans for a controversial temporary cycleway in Salthill.

The matter will come before the local authority on Monday, where Councillors will also receive a report following a recent public consultation.

The two-week consultation, which drew over 7 thousand responses, offered two possible route options.

Last September, councillors voted by 17 to 1 in favour of the proposed cycleway, with Councillor Donal Lyons voting against.

However, a number of councillors have since reversed their earlier position, amid concerns over the impact on local businesses and traffic flow, as well as emergency services.

Councillor Peter Keane is proposing the motion – he explains the difficulties underpinning the decision.