City council to close Salthill car parks ahead of Storm Ellen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Car parks in Salthill are set to close this afternoon ahead of an orange wind warning for the west.

Storm Ellen will see dangerous weather conditions and heavy sea swells with a risk of coastal flooding overnight.

Status orange wind warnings have been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford and will take effect at 9pm tonight.

There’s a status yellow alert for the rest of the country – which will remain in place until tomorrow evening.

The Galway City Council Severe Weather Assessment Team will monitor the situation throughout the evening and overnight.

Gerard O’Flynn from the Irish Coast Guard is urging people to heed the warnings.

