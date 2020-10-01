City council to close Middle Arch following concerns over social distancing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council is closing the Middle Arch in the city centre from this morning.

The measure is being introduced to provide assistance in relation to social distancing under COVID-19 restrictions in the area between Claddagh Basin and the River Corrib.

Council staff will close the pedestrian access from Wolfe Tone Bridge through to Claddagh Quay until further notice.

It comes after large groups of students congregated at various areas in the city on Monday evening, with large crowds converging at the Spanish Arch, Shop Street and Woodquay.

City councillor Frank Fahy is Chair of the Lough Corrib Navigation Trust – he says the area presented a serious health and safety risk.

Councillor Fahy told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that it should be considered that the amenity is opened during the day and closed in the evening…