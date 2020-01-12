City Council to close car parks and prom in Salthill as Storm Brendan approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Strong winds and a chance of coastal flooding are expected when Storm Brendan hits the west coast tomorrow.

Galway City Council is advising that car parks in Salthill will be closed from 2 this afternoon – while the prom will close between Seapoint and Grattan Road at 7 this evening.

All southern and western coastal counties – including Galway – will be under a status orange warning from 7am tomorrow.

Strong gusts of up to 130km/h are expected and the warning will remain in place until midnight.

The rest of the country will escape the worst of the storm – but a status yellow alert will be in place for counties in the midlands and east.