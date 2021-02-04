City Council to begin major road redevelopment in Cross Street area

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is to begin a major road redevelopment of the Cross Street area next week.

The works are scheduled to begin on Monday (February 8th).

It will involve reversing the current traffic flow on Middle Street, Cross Street, Flood Street and Abbeygate Street Lower.

Under the plans the area would only be accessible by taking a left turn on Merchants Road and then continuing in one direction to exit via Flood Street – with the majority of traffic designed to travel through St. Augustine Street.

The City Council says the changes are expected to significantly reduce the volume of vehicular traffic along Middle Street and the adjoining sections of Abbeygate Street Lower and Cross Street Lower.