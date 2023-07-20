City council to assess public submissions on restoring Salthill tidal pools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is set to begin sifting through a raft of public submissions on plans to restore tidal pools in Salthill.

Ladies Beach once accommodated these pools – but they were closed and filled in over 20 years ago.

In recent years, campaigners have sought their return, with one petition gathering almost 7 thousand signatures.

A public consultation, which has run in recent weeks as part of a feasibility study, has now closed and the local authority will start to assess the submissions received.

Councillor Niall Murphy – who himself recently visited a tidal pool in Belmullet – has been speaking to our reporter Leah Hogarty in Salthill.

He says this would be a fantastic addition to the area for a wide range of people.

Councillor Niall Murphy enjoys a dip at the tidal pool in Belmullet