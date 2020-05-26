City Council to apply for EU funding for second rail track from Galway to Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to apply for EU funding to develop a second rail track from the city centre to Athenry.

That’s according to Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers, who says the development will comprise of a passing loop in Oranmore and enhancement works at Ceannt Station including five new platforms.

The city council will make the application in conjunction with Irish Rail through the European Urban Regeneration Fund.

The motion to install a second track between Ceannt Station and Athenry – with a view to establishing a better commuter service – was first submitted by Councillor Cheevers last September.

He says this important piece of infrastructure will offer a much needed public transport option for Galway.

