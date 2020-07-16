City Council to apply for €15million loan for land for social and affordable housing

Galway City Council is to apply for a €15million loan, to purchase lands for social and affordable housing schemes.

A motion to apply for the loan was passed unanimously at a meeting of Galway City Council last evening.

It’s understood one of the first projects the local authority is looking at is located on lands in Merlin Woods.

The proposed 105 dwelling scheme would consist of 80 percent affordable housing and 20 social housing – with construction expected to commence in the first quarter of next year.

That's according to Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers who says these types of developments are vital for inclusivity