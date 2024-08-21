City Council taking precautionary steps in Salthill due to expected high tides during weather warning

Galway City Council is taking “precautionary steps” in Salthill due to unusually high tides that will coincide with a yellow weather warning this evening.

The warning – for Galway and Mayo – comes into effect at 7 this evening and will remain in place until 2am.

Toft Car Park, Silverstrand Road and Car Park are closed; Salthill Car Park will close from 1 this afternoon.

They’ll also be looking at a possible road closure from D’Arcy Roundabout at Seapoint as far as Galway Business School.

Ballyloughane Beach Road in Renmore is also restricted to local access only.