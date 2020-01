Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has taken legal action against a makeshift camp in Doughiska

The camp – consisting of a caravan and vehicle – appeared on a green area in the Sean Bhaile estate late last month

It’s been confirmed this afternoon that the council has lodged all necessary papers with the courts to seek a determination and the removal of the people trespassing on the lands

A date for a court hearing has now been set for early next month