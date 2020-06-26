City Council submits funding application for second promenade in the city – at Ballyloughane Beach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has submitted an application for funding for the development of a promenade at Ballyloughane Beach in the East of the City.

The application has been made to the Department for Housing, Planning and Local Government under Call 2 of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

The submission details plans for the development of an urban district in the east of the city.

Included in the project – which has an estimated cost of 61 million euro – is the construction of a promenade along Ballyloughane Beach which aims to drive more tourists to the east ward.

It would also provide a new bridge access to the region, walking and cycling routes, and a rain stop at Murrough.

The new urban district will be developed in conjunction with GMIT and will provide a Centre of Excellence for Health, Sport and Marine Science, a Centre for Creative Arts and Media and a Civic Centre which will be used for meetings, evens, conferences and will include a gym and other sports facilities.

The three centres will be available for use by students at GMIT and the local community.

Local Councillor Alan Cheevers says the project is a game changer.