City Council still in discussion with traders about this weekend’s St. Nicholas’ market

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is still in discussion with traders about how it can safely open the St. Nicholas’ Market again this weekend.

Discussions have been ongoing all week between the City Council and the trader’s committee after the city centre market was forced to close early last Saturday, on its first day of re-opening, due to concerns over social distancing.

In a statement issued toFYI Galway this evening a City Council Spokesperson said the Council is working with all of the various stakeholders to finalise plans to re-open the St. Nicholas’ Market this weekend and to keep it open.

Arrangements have been proposed including a one-way entrance and exit system for visitors and associated signage.

Final details on how the market will operate this Saturday and Sunday are expected tomorrow afternoon.