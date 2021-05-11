City Council seeks to install fencing to protect public playing pitches

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is seeking to install fencing to protect a number of public playing pitches citywide.

The motion was presented at this week’s City Council meeting by Mayor Mike Cubbard, who said it’s vital to protect playing pitches so they can be used by everyone in the community.

The motion put before the council highlighted the need for fencing due to repeat instances of damage being caused to pitches by large animals, scrambler bikes and dog feces.

It calls for the Recreation and Amenity SPC to make the proposal a priority and to revert to the council with a plan for the scheme.

It comes as a number of sports clubs across the city have been calling for barriers to protect Local Authority pitches for some time.

Speaking on the motion, Mayor Cubbard said he wasn’t looking for locked gates but low fences to provide protection while allowing the pitches to be used by the public for the purpose intended.

Ahead of the meeting Mayor Cubbard had already received support for the motion from several Councillors and it was carried unanimously.