City Council seeks to allow the public to elect future Mayors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council is seeking to change the way future Mayors of the city are appointed.

The change would see the public deciding who the Mayor is as opposed to city councillors as is now the case.

A motion asking the city council to call on the Minister for Local Government to hold a plebiscite vote on a proposal for a directly elected Mayor, with executive functions, was put forward by Social Democrat councillor Owen Hanley at this week’s local authority meeting.

The motion was carried successfully by all councillors including the current Mayor Mike Cubbard.

Independent councillor Colette Connolly questioned whether the change would lead to groups with vested interests backing candidates for the future role as Mayor.

Meanwhile, fellow Independent Donal Lyons said it’s important that the office of Mayor would have more power in the future.

It comes as in 2019 Cork, Limerick and Waterford cities had the chance to vote on whether they wanted a directly elected Mayor.

The proposal to introduce a directly elected Mayor for Galway City will now be put forward to Government.

Councillor Owen Hanley says it’s a step in the right direction….