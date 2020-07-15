City Council seeks expressions of interest for former Salthill Tourist Office

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is seeking expressions of interest for the former tourism office in Salthill.

The office has been unused since 2012 despite calls locally for it to be handed over to the Salthill Village Committee and used to promote the locality.

A planning application for the creation of a penguinarium at the site of the former tourism kiosk was refused by An Bord Pleanála last year.

Local councillor Donal Lyons told Galway Talks any expression of interest should provide a positive impact for Salthill and the west of the city…