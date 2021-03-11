City Council seeks almost €2m funding for 19 projects under Sports Capital Fund

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is seeking almost €2 million in funding for 19 projects under the Government’s Sports Capital Fund.

Applications have been made for projects including an all weather pitch for St. James GAA club in Mervue, refurbishment works at Blackrock Diving Tower and ball walls at Doughishka, Crestwood, McGrath’s Field and Westside.

Funding is also being sought for the refurbishment of existing grass pitches at Laurel Park, as well as enhancements to two pitches in Castlepark and three pitches in Mervue, while an application has also been submitted for ball stop netting and pitch maintenance equipment at Miller’s Lane in the west of the city.

One of the largest allocations being sought by the council is for €300,000 to develop hockey facilities at Miller’s Lane for Connacht Hockey.

It comes as at present the only suitable pitch available to play hockey in the city is at Dangan.

City West Councillor Clodagh Higgins says the proposed development at Miller’s Lane is very welcome news for Connacht Hockey and clubs across the city.