City council says staff restructuring resulted in litter build up in Westside

The city council says a restructuring of staff, combined with annual leave was the reason bins were not emptied in the Westside area of the city over the past week.

Councillor Mike Cubbard raised the issue this week stating that someone had to take responsibility for litter management at Westside Sports Centre.

The city council has told Councillor Cubbard that Westside was missed last week for litter collection but is now back on the rota.

