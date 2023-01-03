City Council report on gender pay gap shows women paid 7% more

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has published it’s Gender Pay Gap report for 2022.

It shows that overall, in the six months to June, the average rate of pay for women was 7 percent higher than it was for men.

The Gender Pay Gap calculates the percentage difference between the average earnings of men and women, irrespective of their role.

The local authority is keen to stress that every employee in the local Government sector is paid equally for work that is the same or similar.

Instead, it says differences between what employees are paid can be impacted by a wide number of complex factors.

These include working patterns, occupational segregation, length of service, seasonal workers, and gender breakdowns in both senior and junior positions.

Galway City council’s workforce is 60 percent men and 40 percent women – while overall, 86 percent are considered full-time workers.