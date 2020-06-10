City Council releases guidelines for playgrounds ahead of re-opening this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has released new covid-19 guidelines for families using playgrounds ahead of their reopening this week.

According to the local authority, children using city playgrounds must be supervised at all times by a parent of guardian.

Parents or guardians are required to bring hand sanitiser for the cleaning of of their children’s hands, before, during and after using the playground equipment.

They are also required to ensure social distancing between children and to encourage them to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.